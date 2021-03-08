NEW DELHI : The Centre on Monday informed the Parliament that the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi is providing scrapping incentives for old vehicles, including up to ₹7,500 per vehicle for auto and light commercial vehicle under Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020.

The Delhi government notified the Delhi EV Policy 2020 on Aug 7, 2020, with an intention to promote the adoption of a clean mobility solution. The policy aims to establish the feasibility for large scale adoption of electric passenger four wheelers, through transitioning its entire government fleet to electric.

Union road transport, highways and MSMEs minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Rajya Sabha that "under the provision, all leased/hired cars used for commute of GNCTD officers shall be transitioned to electric within a period of twelve months from the date of issue of this policy."

Gadkari said Delhi government issued an order on February 25, 2021 in this regard mandates conversion of all vehicles owned/leased by the Government of NCT of Delhi to transition to electric by Aug 6, 2021.

"Under the Delhi EV Policy, 2020 —scrapping incentive is provided for the vehicles in lieu of scrapping a more polluting conventional vehicle. However, the scrapping incentive for vehicle is applicable on the evidence of matching contribution from the dealer or OEM, such that the Government of NCT of Delhi will provide incentive matching the contribution made by the OEM or dealer on the scrapping value of the vehicle, not exceeding ₹5,000 per vehicle for two-wheelers and ₹7,500 per vehicle for Auto and Light Commercial Vehicle," the minister added.

Private and two-wheeler vehicles would also be included in this scheme, the minister said.

