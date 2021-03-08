Delhi to provide scrapping incentives under Delhi EV Policy, says Nitin Gadkari

"Under the Delhi EV Policy, 2020 —scrapping incentive is provided for the vehicles in lieu of scrapping a more polluting conventional vehicle. However, the scrapping incentive for vehicle is applicable on the evidence of matching contribution from the dealer or OEM, such that the Government of NCT of Delhi will provide incentive matching the contribution made by the OEM or dealer on the scrapping value of the vehicle, not exceeding ₹5,000 per vehicle for two-wheelers and ₹7,500 per vehicle for Auto and Light Commercial Vehicle," the minister added.