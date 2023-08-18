Delhi to Pune Vistara flight receives bomb threat call, probe on1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 11:38 AM IST
Bomb threat on Delhi-Pune Vistara flight; investigation ongoing at Delhi Airport.
A Delhi to Pune Vistara flight on Thursday received a bomb threat call. The investigation is underway at the Delhi Airport. All passengers along with their luggage have been deboarded safely. The call was received by the GMR call center today.
“Passengers are calm and are being taken care of by the cabin crew with drinks and snacks, said a person familiar with the matter. The flight should take off immediately after a go-ahead from authorities," the person said, asking not to be named.
(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)
