As per Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC)'s predictions, the national capital started receiving dust storms and thunderstorms from 4.30 in the afternoon.

This was followed by heavy downpour in parts of Delhi and its surrounding areas. This brought down the

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in national capital Delhi had predicted that the city is about to receive moderate rainfall in the next two hours.

A western disturbance that is affecting Northwest India brought cloudy skies, strong winds, and rainfall to parts of Delhi-NCR.

RWFC warned that thunderstorm along with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h is very likely to occur in the national capital and its adjoining areas including West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi during the next two hours.

It was also predicted that the maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle at around 41 degrees Celsius today.

"The sky will be partly cloudy and there is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in the city on Monday," IMD official had said on Sunday.

The IMD said in an update issued on Sunday that no heatwave conditions are likely over the country for the next five days. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 42 or 43 degrees Celsius for the next six days.

The Safdarjung weather station has recorded deficit rainfall for the summer so far, despite the excess recorded this month. Against a normal amount of 47 mm from March 1 onwards, the city has recorded 30.2 mm, which is a deficit of 16.8 per cent. This month, however, Safdarjung recorded 29.9 mm of rain, an excess when compared to the normal of 19.7 mm for the month. While there was rainfall at all in March, April recorded a deficit of 98%.