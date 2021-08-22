"Till now due to Corona, the markets of Delhi were allowed to open till 8 pm. Due to the decreasing number of cases, the deadline is being removed from Monday. Now the markets will be able to open as per their normal time," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.
अभी तक करोना के चलते दिल्ली के बाज़ारों को शाम 8 बजे तक खुलने की इजाज़त थी। कम होते मामलों की वजह से सोमवार से समय सीमा हटाई जा रही है। अब बाज़ार अपने सामान्य समयानुसर खुल सकेंगे।
Moreover, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has also lifted the time restriction for malls, restaurants, and bars. Even such places can operate beyond 8 pm from August 23.
The restaurants and bars are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order.
The Chief Minister's announcement came as Delhi reported 19 new Covid cases in a day-- the lowest single daily spike of COVID-19 infections and zero deaths with a positivity rate of 0.03%. The number of active cases in the national capital now stands at 430.