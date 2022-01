Delhi Health Minister Satyender Kumar Jain today said that the national capital is likely to record less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases today and also the positivity rate will fall below 10%, as reported by news agency ANI .

Meanwhile, on Wednesday,the national capital reported 7,498 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in a day as the positivity rate rose marginally to 10.59 per cent, according to the health department's data.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called the meeting today to deliberate on easing the curbs in the national capital in view of the improved situation of COVID-19. The issue of reopening schools is also on the agenda.

The COVID situation is in control. Today Delhi will report less than 5,000 cases and the positivity rate will also come down from the existing 10%: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain pic.twitter.com/9Tc22ZkXZU — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

Wednesday's health bulletin stated that 11,164 patients were discharged in a day and less than 15 per cent of the Covid beds in hospitals were occupied.

The city had logged 5,760 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 11.79 per cent and 30 deaths on Monday. A day later there were 6,028 new Covid cases and 31 deaths with a positivity rate of 10.55 per cent.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching a high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 15, the highest during the ongoing wave of Covid infections.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

*With inputs from agencies

