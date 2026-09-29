Delhi to restrict older vehicles registered outside city from Nov 1 | Should you worry?

All vehicles registered outside Delhi and not compliant with BS-VI norms will be restricted from entering the national capital from November 1, according to news agency PTI. The Delhi government did not specify when the restriction would end.
BS-VI-compliant vehicles meet stricter emission standards, contributing to efforts to curb pollution. Vehicles running on CNG, LNG or electricity will be exempted from the rule.
The announcement comes as the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government announced a slew of measures on Monday, including curbs on construction activities and a hike in parking charges, among others, to curtail pollution before the winter haze blankets the skies of the national capital.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced these measures after chairing a meeting on the pollution crisis in Delhi, which was also attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma.
From November 1, the Rekha Gupta government has also doubled parking fees to discourage the use of private vehicles and announced work-from-home for 50% of the workforce.
Delhi's air quality has begun to deteriorate over the past few days, with the AQI remaining in the 'moderate' category amid dry weather and low wind speeds, which have contributed to the accumulation of pollutants.
The government has increased the air-quality monitoring network under the Commission for Air Quality Management from 47 to 60 stations. Around 80% of complaints received through the 311 app have been redressed, Sirsa said.
Technology-led monitoring will also be significantly strengthened, with an AI-enabled command and control centre supporting integrated monitoring. The government will deploy 334 enforcement teams, comprising 256 ward teams and 78 Delhi Pollution Control Committee teams, backed by PTZ cameras and geo-tagged, time-stamped monitoring.
Government departments will also be held accountable if pollution is found on their properties, around their offices, at transport facilities or at bus stands, he said.
The government is continuing to work with neighbouring NCR states on pollution-control measures, while studies and monitoring systems are being used to identify local sources of pollution.
(With inputs from news agency PTI)