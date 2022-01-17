Delhi to roll out first DTC electric bus today; Check routes and other details

The prototype of the DTC electric bus has arrived at the IP depot. The prototype bus will n 27-kilometre-long Route E44 (Pragati Maidan to IP Depot via ITO, Safdarjung, Ashram). According to the transport minister, 50 more electric buses will be available by February this year. The e-buses will be added in batches of about 50 every month, Gehlot said.