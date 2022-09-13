Delhi to run e-buses under free shuttle service from Delhi Secretariat2 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 07:35 AM IST
Delhi transport department asked to provide e-buses for free shuttle service from Delhi Secretariat
Commuting in the area nearby Delhi Secretariat might get a lot easier and less time taking as the city is planning to seek e-buses to start free shuttle service from Delhi Secretariat to nearby Metro stations and bus stops.