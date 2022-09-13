Commuting in the area nearby Delhi Secretariat might get a lot easier and less time taking as the city is planning to seek e-buses to start free shuttle service from Delhi Secretariat to nearby Metro stations and bus stops.

Also Read: Delhi Metro to start bus services for Central Vista visitors from Friday

The cost of the free bus service in the area will be handled by the General Administration Department of the city. To measure the feasibility of the bus service, GAD also surveyed various departments of the Delhi government. The department is hopeful that the free shuttle service will make the daily commutation convenient for the women and elderly.

Also Read:Around 300 e-buses will ply on Delhi roads by September this year: CM Kejriwal

"Last week, the GAD wrote to the transport department requesting for e-buses to run the shuttle service. The cost of service will be borne by the GAD," said a senior government officer.

Also Read: These companies are critical to the success of India’s electric bus revolution

The Secretariat building is the key area from where the Delhi government performs its function. It is the location of all the offices of key ministers and officials. From the chief minister to members of his cabinet as well as top bureaucrats, everyone has their offices.

Along with the officials and minister, the Delhi Secretariat is also a working place of around more than 6000 government officials, staff members, staff members, police personnel, citizens, as well as media persons. That's why a free shuttle service might help those who travel long distances by using public transport like Metro and buses to reach there.

The secretariat building can be reached from ITO and Laxmi Nagar sides through Metro trains and buses. Pedestrians have to travel around one kilometre from nearby Metro stations, ie ITO and Indraprasthha to reach their office. Moreover, the bus stops are also located around a hundred metres away from the secretariat building.

It is worth noting that the Delhi government is working to induce more of electric buses in the public transportation system. In May this year, the government also procured around 1500 electric buses for Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC). Moreover, it is also planning to procure 350 more e buses under the cluster scheme.

(With inputs from PTI)