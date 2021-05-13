Amid the concerns over vaccine shortage in the national capital, the Delhi government wrote to the Serum Institute of India (SII) asking it to "come to its rescue". Responding to this, Pune-based SII said they are doing their best to meet countrywide vaccine requirements.

In a letter to the SII, Director of Family Welfare, Delhi Government, Dr Monika Rana said, "We rely on your support for provision of sufficient quantities of vaccine in a time-bound manner."

"Delhi has a limited stock of Covishield for 18 to 44 years which will finish in one week and vaccination centres will have to be closed due to non-availability of vaccines," she said.

"In order to prevent this, you are requested to come to our rescue and provide for more vaccine immediately," the letter read.

Delhi is facing an unprecedented crisis and timely vaccination of all the eligible beneficiaries will help control the pandemic, Dr Rana said.

SII says ramping up the production to its maximum rated capacity

Replying to Dr. Rana's letter, Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India, said, "We fully understand your concern and assure you once again of our best efforts to meet the Delhi and countrywide vaccine requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Under the leadership of our CEO, Adar C Poonawalla, the company has been working tirelessly to produce Covishield and is committed to further ramping up the production to its maximum rated capacity in coming two-three months to meet the COVID-19 vaccine needs of our country," Singh said in his letter.

"We are working to our best possible potential 24X7 to fulfil the Government of India, state governments, Union territories and private hospitals' vaccine requirements countrywide and are following Government of India's directions in this regard," he said.

Covid vaccine doses, primarily Covishield, can last up to eight days

AAP leader Atishi Thursday said Delhi is left with just two-three days' stock of coronavirus vaccines for those above 45, and key workers.

For the 18-44 age group, the capital has eight days of Covishield doses available, she said.

"Delhi currently has three days of Covaxin and two days of Covishield stock for those above 45, and healthcare and frontline workers. We request the government to make more doses available for this category," she said.

Delhi has so far got 43.20 lakh doses for 45-plus, and healthcare and frontline workers, of which 40.29 lakh have been utilised, Atishi said.

The city has received 8.17 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines for the 18-44 category. Of this, 4.27 lakh have been utilised. The remaining doses, primarily Covishield, can last up to eight days, she said.

CM writes to PM Modi regarding vaccine shortage

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over vaccine shortage, saying the Centre should share the vaccine formula of the two manufacturers with other capable pharmaceutical companies to scale up production in the country.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech has refused to provide "additional" vaccine doses to the Delhi government, a development that is likely to severely hamper the inoculation drive for people in the 18-44 age group.

(With inputs from agencies)

