Delhi to see another rain spell from September 6, no heavy downpour: IMD

Dr Jenamani also noted that in 2010, the rainfall was much more than this year's record rainfall. "If we consider rainfall after 2011, 2021 had the highest rainfall. Perhaps, September is yet to end. We are not seeing monsoon withdrawal in the near future. If light rain spell continues, a few millimetres will be added. If 2021 will be breaking the 2010's record, we will be able to figure it out in future."