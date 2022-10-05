The licensees will not be paid any compensation for the dry days. They will exhibit the dry day order at some conspicuous place at their business premises, the order said
Delhi government has gone back to increasing the number of ‘dry days’ to 21 with closing of liquor vends on such upcoming festivals as Dussehra, Diwali, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, and Valmiki Jayanti among others, officials said on Tuesday.
The licensees will not be paid any compensation for the dry days. They will exhibit the dry day order at some conspicuous place at their business premises, the order said
"In the old Excise regime, the number of dry days was 21. It is the government's discretion to fix the dry days numbers. Traditionally, the list of dry days is issued every three months," the officer said.
However, the hotels, clubs, and restaurants serving liquor will remain open, he said.
The hotels, clubs, and restaurants are not allowed to serve liquor on three national holidays -- Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti.
The Delhi government has decided to go back to the old regime of retail liquor sales for six months. The Excise Policy 2021-22, which was extended twice after March 31 for two months each, had expired on July 31.
The AAP government in Delhi had withdrawn its Excise Policy 2021-22 after LG V K Saxena in July this year recommended a CBI probe alleging irregularities in its implementation.
The government reverted back to the old excise policy that was in operation before November 17, 2021, under which there were 21 dry days.