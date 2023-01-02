Congress Yatra will resume around 10 am on Tuesday from Marghat Wale Baba, Hanuman Mandir, near Red Fort and reach Loni Border around 12 pm.
As Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is likely to resume in Delhi on Tuesday, city police issued a traffic advisory alerting that there is likely to be very heavy traffic in the city on Tuesday.
The foot march will start from the central part of Delhi tomorrow and enter Uttar Pradesh crossing the Loni border. The Yatra will travel via the Iron Bridge-Shastri Park Metro Station, Old GT Road, Furniture Market, Ansari Road, Maujpur, Babarpur, Wazirabad Road, and Gokulpuri Police Station to reach the Loni roundabout.
Police are expecting a large number of pedestrians and vehicles to join the Yatra at various points. The march entered the national capital on December 24.
Check full advisory here:
Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road/MGM Marg, the road from Hanuman Mandir to Old Iron Bridge, Geeta Colony/Pushta Road, Ansari Road, GT Road, Jafrabad main road, Wazirabad Road, and Loni Road will be affected due to the Yatra, the traffic police advisory said.
Traffic is expected to remain heavy from Chhata Rail Chowk, Red Fort, SPM Marg, Old Iron Bridge, Pushta Road, Ansari Road, on GT Road from Yudhishthir Setu to Seelampur T-Point, from Shahdra Flyover to Loni Gol Chakkar on Wazirabad Road and Loni Road, it stated.
Police requested the commuters to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the affected roads, and using public transport.
There will be a "graded and dynamic diversion" to ensure smooth traffic, the advisory said, and advised people going towards ISBT/railway stations/airports on Tuesday to plan their travel with sufficient time.
