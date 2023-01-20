Delhi to see light rainfall next week, temp to settle at 10.6 deg C1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 10:15 PM IST
IMD said that there could be strong surface winds are likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh on January 23 and 24.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal and the highest in January so far, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday
