Delhi wakes up to rain on Budget day- IMD issues alert, predicts snowfall in J-K, Himachal– Check full forecast

Delhi woke up to rain on Sunday, hours before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepared to present the Union Budget 2026-27 today.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, many places in Delhi are likely to receive “very light rain/drizzle” in the next few hours.

On Sunday, the Met Dept has forecast thunderstorms, accompanied by hail and gusty winds over East Rajasthan. While dense fog has been predicted for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh is expected to see a cold day on February 1.

The weather agency also issued an alert for a fresh western disturbance, which it said will likely affect the Northwestern states from February 2.

Delhi weather today The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky for Delhi on Sunday. It said a spell of very light to light rain, accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning with gusty winds of speed 30-40 kmph, is likely during early morning to forenoon.

In a press release, the weather agency also predicted another spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the afternoon to evening.

Shallow to moderate fog during morning hours is also in cards for Delhi. The fog will likely continue for the next 5 days. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 17°C to 19°C and 10°C to 12°C.

According to the Met Dept, the maximum temperature over Delhi is likely to be above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) throughout the day, while the minimum temperature is expected to be below normal (-3.1°C to 5.0°C).

It also predicted a rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C during the next 3 days and a fall by 3-4°C thereafter.

Also Read | Ajit Ranade: India must heed a warning from Davos on pollution

Haryana's Karnal witnesses hailstorm

IMD forecast for other northwestern states: In its latest press release, the IMD predicted isolated light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning over Madhya Pradesh on February 1 and 2, and Chhattisgarh on February 2.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of speed reaching 30-40 kmph are in the forecast for Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on February 1.

The weather agency said Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall on February 1.

Isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm lightning has been predicted over Rajasthan till February 3.