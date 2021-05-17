Delhi to shut some vaccination centres briefly due to end of Covaxin stocks: AAP

AAP MLA Atishi said on Monday that Delhi has less than a day's stock of Covaxin left for the 45 plus age group and they will have to temporarily shut down centres administering it.

The centres administering Covaxin to the 18-44 age group have been closed.

While issuing the vaccination bulletin, Atishi said that Delhi also started walk-in vaccinations for 45-plus, healthcare workers and frontline workers from Monday.

There are many people who don't have smartphones and can't register online, she said, adding that there were 97 schools where such centres have been opened.

"We will have five days stock of Covishield, but less than a day's stock of Covaxin for 45 plus age group after today's vaccination," she said.

Atishi said they have only four days of Covishield left for the 18-44 age group.

"We urge the Centre to supply us vaccines for the 18-44 age group since the new strain of coronavirus is affecting the young people," she said.

Earlier today, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said only three days' worth of coronavirus vaccines are left for the 18-44 age group in the national capital and the Centre has refused to give any more vaccines this month.

Sisodia quoted a letter received from the government, saying that Delhi is going to get 3,83,000 doses for 45+ age group in May, but there will be no more vaccines for people aged 18 to 44 years.

"We currently have vaccine stocks that will last for four days for people above the age of 45, while for those aged 18-44, only 3 days of vaccine is left," the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the national capital reported 4,524 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since April 5, and 340 fatalities on Monday while the positivity rate dipped to 8.42 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin released by the city government.

The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days.

However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown till May 24, saying the gains made so far in combating coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now.

At 8.42 per cent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 9 when it stood at 7.8 per cent. The number of new infections is the lowest since April 5 when 3,548 people were diagnosed with the disease, according to government data.

However, the lesser number of fresh cases on Monday came from a relatively smaller number of tests -- 53,756-- conducted on Sunday.

