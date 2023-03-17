Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday said the Urban Extension Road Project (UER-II), which is being implemented at a cost of ₹7,716 crore, will be completed and inaugurated this year.

Briefing mediapersons on the project, Nitin Gadkari said, "We are developing UER-II as a component of the Delhi Decongestion Plan." "....60 per cent work of the UER II project has been completed. The project will be completed and inaugurated in the next six months," Gadkari said. Repair work on the Delhi-Jaipur stretch of National Highway 8 is going on, Nitin Gadkari added.

Urban Extension Road Project: What u should know

The project involves the construction of UER-II in five different packages with cost of ₹7716 Crore.

NH-344M (Pkg 1-3) will serve as an additional western ring road in Delhi, lessening the travel duration from 2 hours to 20 minutes to IGI Airport, offering an alternative route for traffic from West/South Delhi, and Gurgaon heading towards NH-44, Chandigarh, Punjab & J&K. It also connects to the proposed IICC in Dwarka, improving traffic flow in Delhi.

NH-344P (Pkg 4) will begin at NH-344M and end at NH-352A (Barwasini bypass), serving as a spur to Sonipat Bypass. He said this project will alleviate traffic on NH-44 and establish connectivity between Delhi, KMPE, and Delhi-Katra Expressway via KMPE.

NH-344N (Pkg 5) is a spur to the Bahadurgarh bypass, connecting NH-344M (near Village Dhichaon Kalan) in Delhi to NH-10 (near Bahadurgarh) which eases congestion on NH-10 in Delhi and improves connectivity between Eastern Haryana and Kanjhawala in Delhi, as well as a shorter connection between Delhi and KMP Expressway.

The road transport and highways minister said as part of this project, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is utilising 20 lakh tonne of plastic garbage sourced from the Ghazipur landfill.

*With agency inputs