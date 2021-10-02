From next month, Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi will start a door-to-door survey to track ration cards, which have been inactive for the past two to three months, Delhi food minister Imran Hussain has said. “We will conduct a door-to-door survey from next month to check beneficiaries who are not collecting ration for two-three months. We will check if the person has gone to his hometown or is sick. In such genuine cases, ration cards will not be disconnected," Imran Hussain told PTI on Friday.

What are inactive ration cards?

Inactive ration cards are those where beneficiaries do not collect subsidised ration from the fair price shops for consecutive three months.

What happens to inactive ration cards?

According to food department officials, ration cards, which remain inactive for consecutive three months, are liable to be cancelled.

The Delhi government distributes free ration to 72.77 lakh beneficiaries through e-PoS (electronic-point of sale) devices under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) 2013 and Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Kalyan Yojana (PMGAKY) across 2,000 fair price shops. The government has also started the distribution of ration under the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme from July this year.

In June, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had rejected the Delhi government's proposal for the launch of its flagship "doorstep delivery of ration" scheme, citing a lack of clearance from the Centre and an ongoing court case involving the scheme.

