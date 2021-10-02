Delhi to start survey to track inactive rations cards from next month: Minister

From next month, Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi will start a door-to-door survey to track ration cards, which have been inactive for the past two to three months, Delhi food minister Imran Hussain has said. “We will conduct a door-to-door survey from next month to check beneficiaries who are not collecting ration for two-three months. We will check if the person has gone to his hometown or is sick. In such genuine cases, ration cards will not be disconnected," Imran Hussain told PTI on Friday.

