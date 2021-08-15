Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the AAP government will start yoga classes in parks, community centres and other such places across the national capital from 2 October to make yoga a "public movement".

CM Kejriwal made the announcement after hoisting the tricolour at the Delhi Secretariat on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day.

The Delhi chief minister said that people celebrate International Yoga Day once a year in the name of Yoga and then get busy in their daily routine.

"India gave yoga to the world but in our country it is becoming extinct slowly. To make yoga a public movement and to make it a part of everyone's life, we will start yoga classes from October 2 this year in Delhi's parks, halls and community centres," announced CM Kejriwal.

Addressing a gathering, he noted, "Elaborate preparations are being made for this. An army of yoga instructors is being created. If 30-40 people in any residential colony come forward, the Delhi government will provide them yoga instructors for free."

Kejriwal also said that yoga is a technique, which keeps the mind, body and soul healthy and appealed the people to practise it regularly.

"Please start doing yoga and keep yourself and your family healthy," he said.

In his speech, the Chief Minister paid homage to freedom fighters as well as to doctors, nurses and paramedics who lost their lives while serving people during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Kejriwal announces to start teaching ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum

Kejriwal also announced to start teaching ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum at Delhi government schools from September 27 as a tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The chief minister said the aim is to instill a feeling of pride in every child and also to prepare them to give their everything for the nation.

He also termed Delhi as the "laboratory of governance" as, he said, its initiatives were being discussed the world over.

With agency inputs

