Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi to start yoga classes in parks, community centres from 2 Oct: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi to start yoga classes in parks, community centres from 2 Oct: Arvind Kejriwal

Premium
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo Courtesy-ANI)
2 min read . 03:37 PM IST Livemint

  • The Delhi chief minister said that people celebrate International Yoga Day once a year in the name of Yoga and then get busy in their daily routine

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the AAP government will start yoga classes in parks, community centres and other such places across the national capital from 2 October to make yoga a "public movement".

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the AAP government will start yoga classes in parks, community centres and other such places across the national capital from 2 October to make yoga a "public movement".

CM Kejriwal made the announcement after hoisting the tricolour at the Delhi Secretariat on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day.

CM Kejriwal made the announcement after hoisting the tricolour at the Delhi Secretariat on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day.

The Delhi chief minister said that people celebrate International Yoga Day once a year in the name of Yoga and then get busy in their daily routine.

The Delhi chief minister said that people celebrate International Yoga Day once a year in the name of Yoga and then get busy in their daily routine.

"India gave yoga to the world but in our country it is becoming extinct slowly. To make yoga a public movement and to make it a part of everyone's life, we will start yoga classes from October 2 this year in Delhi's parks, halls and community centres," announced CM Kejriwal.

"India gave yoga to the world but in our country it is becoming extinct slowly. To make yoga a public movement and to make it a part of everyone's life, we will start yoga classes from October 2 this year in Delhi's parks, halls and community centres," announced CM Kejriwal.

Addressing a gathering, he noted, "Elaborate preparations are being made for this. An army of yoga instructors is being created. If 30-40 people in any residential colony come forward, the Delhi government will provide them yoga instructors for free."

Addressing a gathering, he noted, "Elaborate preparations are being made for this. An army of yoga instructors is being created. If 30-40 people in any residential colony come forward, the Delhi government will provide them yoga instructors for free."

Kejriwal also said that yoga is a technique, which keeps the mind, body and soul healthy and appealed the people to practise it regularly.

Kejriwal also said that yoga is a technique, which keeps the mind, body and soul healthy and appealed the people to practise it regularly.

"Please start doing yoga and keep yourself and your family healthy," he said.

"Please start doing yoga and keep yourself and your family healthy," he said.

In his speech, the Chief Minister paid homage to freedom fighters as well as to doctors, nurses and paramedics who lost their lives while serving people during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In his speech, the Chief Minister paid homage to freedom fighters as well as to doctors, nurses and paramedics who lost their lives while serving people during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Kejriwal announces to start teaching ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum

Kejriwal announces to start teaching ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum

Kejriwal also announced to start teaching ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum at Delhi government schools from September 27 as a tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Kejriwal also announced to start teaching ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum at Delhi government schools from September 27 as a tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The chief minister said the aim is to instill a feeling of pride in every child and also to prepare them to give their everything for the nation.

The chief minister said the aim is to instill a feeling of pride in every child and also to prepare them to give their everything for the nation.

He also termed Delhi as the "laboratory of governance" as, he said, its initiatives were being discussed the world over.

He also termed Delhi as the "laboratory of governance" as, he said, its initiatives were being discussed the world over.

With agency inputs

With agency inputs

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!