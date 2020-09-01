NEW DELHI: The third serological survey will be conducted in the national capital from Tuesday. This comes as Delhi saw a spike in the number of cases being reported in the last 10 days. The survey, which will be conducted across all the 11 districts of Delhi, is expected to be completed by 5 September and will cover approximately 17,000 people.

According to the results of the survey conducted last month, around 29.1% of the population in Delhi had been exposed to the virus. In July, around 23.5% of the population in Delhi had been infected by SARS-CoV2. The positivity rate in Delhi has seen a decline from 30% to 7%.

Delhi, which had the second highest number of cases of covid-19 among states in India had seen a sharp decline after there was increased testing, focus on containment zones and increased access to healthcare facilities. According to government figures, Delhi has a total of 1.75 lakh cases of which 1.56 lakh cases have recovered. Currently there are 14,626 active cases and 4,444 people have lost their lives due to the disease. On Sunday, Delhi had more than 2,000 cases of covid-19 which was the highest single day tally in almost two months.

The second survey showed that more antibodies were present among women than men. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government had announced a monthly survey to ascertain the spread of the virus and accordingly draft policies to tackle it.

The survey excludes those who have participated in the previous surveys. Those surveyed includes a cross-section of age and gender. The previous survey found the presence of antibodies to be highest among those who were under 18 years of age

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via