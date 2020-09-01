Delhi to test 17,000 in third round of sero-survey starting today

Delhi, which had the second highest number of cases of covid-19 among states in India had seen a sharp decline after there was increased testing, focus on containment zones and increased access to healthcare facilities. According to government figures, Delhi has a total of 1.75 lakh cases of which 1.56 lakh cases have recovered. Currently there are 14,626 active cases and 4,444 people have lost their lives due to the disease. On Sunday, Delhi had more than 2,000 cases of covid-19 which was the highest single day tally in almost two months.