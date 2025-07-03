Delhi to tweak fuel ban for end-of-life vehicles amid backlash? Environment Minister wants to put policy on hold

Amid the growing backlash over the Delhi government's refuelling ban, environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa wrote to the Commission for Air Quality Management to put the ban – on refuelling petrol cars older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years – on hold with immediate effect.

According to an ANI report, the minister urged the commission put the implementation of Direction No. 89, which mandates the denial of fuel to End-of-Life (EOL) vehicles in Delhi, till the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system is integrated across the Capital and NCR.

“We urge the Commission to put the implementation of Direction No. 89 on hold with immediate effect till the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system is seamlessly integrated across the entire NCR. We are confident that the ongoing multi-pronged efforts of the Delhi Government will achieve substantial improvements in air quality,” Sirsa's letter to the commission said.

What the letter says Citing several critical operational and infrastructural challenges, the minister wrote in his letter that it will not be feasible to implement the fuel ban order, and said that the immediate implementation of the order may be “premature and potentially counterproductive”.

The concerns listed out in the letter include, technological gaps in the ANPR system, a need for holistic approach and implementation in NCR, and the ongoing comprehensive actions.

The letter also said that while ANPR cameras have been installed at most of the fuelling stations, the system still lacked the requisite robustness required from such a crucial system.

“There are crucial issues related to technological glitches, cameral placement, sensors not working, speakers not functioning, etc. Moreover, the system is also not yet fully integrated with the databases of neighbouring NCR states. The system is unable to identify EOL vehicles where there are issues related to High Security Registration Plates (HSRP),” the letter read.

“These issues require proper trial and error corrections before the same can be implemented in Delhi,” it added.

What is the fuel ban controversy The latest crackdown has irked many. Several on social media raised concerns that the move will most impact low—and middle-income families, who can't afford a new vehicle and for whom their car or bike is not just a mode of transportation but an emotion, a need.

Under the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), it has been ordered that petrol pumps across Delhi will no longer provide fuel to end-of-life (EoL) vehicles starting July 1.

The move is part of the Delhi government's effort to tackle air pollution.

An official told news agency PTI that the Delhi government issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on June 17, which mandate that all petrol pumps must maintain a log, either manual or digital, of all denied fuel transactions involving such vehicles.

The Transport Department has also been directed to initiate immediate legal action against the identified EoL vehicles, including their impounding and disposal, PTI reported.