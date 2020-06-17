Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses media, in New Delhi.

Delhi to use auditoriums in its 242 schools to set up beds for COVID patients: Manish Sisodia

1 min read . 08:42 PM IST

PTI

To meet the requirement of additional beds, which is estimated to be around 80,000 by the end of July, Delhi govt is planning to use the auditoriums in nearly 242 schools to set up additional beds for COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization, Sisodia said