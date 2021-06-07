Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today launched 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign. For this, the polling booths in Delhi will be turned into vaccination centres and booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit all the households to book slots for people in the 45 plus age group.

"We have noticed that people in the 45 plus age group are not coming to vaccination centres set up by the Delhi government and vaccines are not being utilised," he said.

Here is all you need to know about the 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign:

1) There are around 280 wards in Delhi. The BLOs will visit households in 72 wards from Tuesday to identify and send eligible persons for vaccination at the polling booths.

2) The chief minister said polling booths are close to the homes of the people so they will not have to travel long distances to get the vaccine.

3) The government has arranged e-rickshaws to ferry people to the vaccination centres.

4) The BLOs will give slots for vaccination to people in the 45 plus age group at the nearest polling centre.

5) In a cycle of five days, all the eligible persons will be covered.

A similar drive will be conducted again for second dose vaccination after three months. Our goal is within four weeks if there is no shortage of vaccines, all the people above 45 years of age will be vaccinated in Delhi.

There are 57 lakh people in Delhi in the 45 plus age group and of them, 27 lakh have been given the first dose of the vaccine while 30 lakh are yet to get the jab, Kejriwal said in an online briefing.

Delhi Covid-19 tally

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 381 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative case count has gone up to 14,29,244 and the death toll is at 24,591. The national capital is witnessing a steady decline in daily coronavirus cases since the last few weeks and the active cases in Delhi stand at 5,889.

