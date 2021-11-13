With nine deaths and over 2,700 cases since September, Delhi witnessed a massive rise in dengue cases this year. However, DR Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP hospital has said that the dengue cases in the national capital have stabilised and will decrease in 2-3 days. According to him, the dip in dengue infections would be because of the change in season. He said that mosquito breeding reduces during winters.

"Dengue cases in Delhi have stabilised and will decrease in 2-3 days as the temperature is dipping & mosquito breeding reduces in this season," Dr Kumar told ANI news agency.

Various other health experts have also opined that the cases may come down by mid-November. Experts further stated that the cyclic pattern of dengue is such that it shows a rise in the number of cases every three to four years.

Recently, a survey was conducted by LocalCircles in which 43% of the Delhi-NCR residents said that someone in their family or close network was impacted by dengue this year.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

The number of dengue cases reported for the January 1 to November 6 period in the previous four years was -- 722 in 2020; 1,301 cases in 2019; 1,875 cases in 2018 and 4,188 cases in 2019. A total of 1,072 cases and one death, were logged in 2020. The number of deaths due to dengue in years preceding 2020 were -- two in 2019; four in 2018; and 10 in both 2017 and 2016.

In 2015, Delhi witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue, when the number of dengue cases reported has crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

