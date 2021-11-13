Delhi to witness a significant dip in dengue cases in next 2-3 days: Expert

With nine deaths and over 2,700 cases since September, Delhi witnessed a massive rise in dengue cases this year. However, DR Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP hospital has said that the dengue cases in the national capital have stabilised and will decrease in 2-3 days. According to him, the dip in dengue infections would be because of the change in season. He said that mosquito breeding reduces during winters.

