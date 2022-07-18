Delhi to witness isolated rainfall; widespread rains likely in these states. Check IMD updates here2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 11:08 AM IST
- The weather office has forecast cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or drizzle
Delhi woke up to a humid morning on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, a day after rains lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday. The weather office has forecast cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or drizzle. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 82%, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 37 degrees Celsius.