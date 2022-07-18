Delhi woke up to a humid morning on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, a day after rains lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday. The weather office has forecast cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or drizzle. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 82%, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 37 degrees Celsius.

IMD on Sunday predicted rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the next three days. "Isolated rainfall activity with thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next three days and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning also likely over the region on July 19 and 20," IMD said.

Additionally, IMD on Sunday said widespread to fairly widespread, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms or lightning is expected in Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Konkan, Goa, Kerala, Mahe, Karnataka and Lakshadweep during the next five days. This development comes as a depression was formed 100 km west off the Porbandar coast on Saturday morning, which will likely weaken and move westwards towards the Oman coast in the next 48 hours. Further, a low-pressure area also lies over north Odisha and the neighbourhood.

The IMD notified that under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall will likely be seen in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from 17 to 21 July; Vidarbha on 19 July; coastal Karnataka on 18 and 19 July; south interior Karnataka on 18 July; north interior Karnataka on 17 July; Konkan and Goa on 17 and 18 July; Kerala and Mahe from 17 to 20 July.

In addition, similar conditions are likely to prevail in Gujarat for three days, while isolated rainfall is likely in Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam will also see isolated falls on 17 July. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms or lightning may occur in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next three days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over the region will be seen from 18 to 21 July. Himachal Pradesh will see isolated very heavy rainfall on 20 July and Uttarakhand from 19 to 21 July.