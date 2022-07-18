In addition, similar conditions are likely to prevail in Gujarat for three days, while isolated rainfall is likely in Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam will also see isolated falls on 17 July. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms or lightning may occur in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next three days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over the region will be seen from 18 to 21 July. Himachal Pradesh will see isolated very heavy rainfall on 20 July and Uttarakhand from 19 to 21 July.