1 min read.Updated: 15 Jul 2021, 11:27 AM ISTLivemint
NEW DELHI :
The meteorological department has predicted light rain or thundershowers in Delhi on Thursday. The city had received the first rain of the monsoon season on Tuesday, 16 days after the usual date of June 27.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts light to moderate intensity rain over parts of Delhi, Kurukshetra, Karna Hastinapur, Kashganj, Atrauli, Aligarh and other nearby areas in the region during the next two hours
While the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal; the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).