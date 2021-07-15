Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi to witness light rain and thundershowers today: IMD

Delhi to witness light rain and thundershowers today: IMD

An overcast sky at Zakhira in New Delhi
11:27 AM IST Livemint

  • While the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal; the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius

NEW DELHI : The meteorological department has predicted light rain or thundershowers in Delhi on Thursday. The city had received the first rain of the monsoon season on Tuesday, 16 days after the usual date of June 27.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts light to moderate intensity rain over parts of Delhi, Kurukshetra, Karna Hastinapur, Kashganj, Atrauli, Aligarh and other nearby areas in the region during the next two hours

While the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal; the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 89 per cent.

The weather man has predicted light to heavy rainfall in Delhi over the next five days.

The air quality in the city was recorded in the "satisfactory" category. The air quality index (AQI) was 90 at 8.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

*With inputs from agencies

