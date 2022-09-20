The south-west monsoon season begins on June 1 and continues till September 30. India received 878.5 mm of rainfall between June 1 and September 20, which was 7 per cent higher than the normal rainfall of 822 mm for the period under review. The deficient rains in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh has hit sowing for paddy in the states. As of September 16, the area sown to paddy was 18.90 lakh hectares less than the previous year during the kharif season.

