Delhi to witness rain, thunderstorm in next 2 hours, predicts IMD

The IMD informed that moderate rainfall is very likely to occur between over and adjoining areas of Delhi-Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviyanagar, Mahrauli, Deramandi
NEW DELHI :The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday has predicted moderate rainfall for national capital Delhi in the next two hours. The weather department said that the rainfall will be accompanied with gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h.
The IMD informed that the moderate rainfall is very likely to occur between over and adjoining areas of Delhi-Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviyanagar, Mahrauli, Deramandi and Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar int he National Capital region.
The rainfall has been predicted to happen int he next two hours.
Parts of the national capital received scattered rainfall on Monday even as the maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.
According to IMD, Delhi is expected to have a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle on Tuesday.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.
Delhiites woke up to a humid Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 26.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.
Humidity levels oscillated between 89 per cent and 62 per cent. The capital received traces of rainfall in Lutyens' Delhi, Lodhi Road and Ridge area.
Meanwhile Delhi also reported 463 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths in a day. Positivity rate jumped to 8.18 per cent in the past twenty four hours according to the official health bulletin.
On Sunday Delhi witnessed a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27.1 degrees Celsius, the weather office said. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 79 per cent, they said.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the city was supposed to witness a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers. The maximum temperature settled at 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
