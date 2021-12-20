Delhi to witness severe cold wave, drizzling this week. Check IMD full forecast

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

National capital Delhi on Monday recorded a further decline in temperature as the mercury plunged to 3.3 degrees at Jafarpur and 3.6 degrees at Lodhi Road. Delhi and its adjoining states are experiencing a cold wave, which took the temperature to below four degrees Celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

National capital Delhi on Monday recorded a further decline in temperature as the mercury plunged to 3.3 degrees at Jafarpur and 3.6 degrees at Lodhi Road. Delhi and its adjoining states are experiencing a cold wave, which took the temperature to below four degrees Celsius.

As a result, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the national capital both for Sunday and Monday. Besides, there is a possibility of drizzling on December 24 and 25, according to RK Jenamani, Director General of Meteorology at IMD. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

As a result, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the national capital both for Sunday and Monday. Besides, there is a possibility of drizzling on December 24 and 25, according to RK Jenamani, Director General of Meteorology at IMD. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

What does IMD's yellow alert mean? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What does IMD's yellow alert mean? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD issues colour-coded warnings after analyzing the weather forecast data of a particular region over a few days. A yellow alert indicates severely bad weather, which would get worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities, and asks people in an area to remain vigilant.

IMD issues colour-coded warnings after analyzing the weather forecast data of a particular region over a few days. A yellow alert indicates severely bad weather, which would get worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities, and asks people in an area to remain vigilant.

The weather forecasting agency has also issued a yellow alert for Uttarakhand till December 21 in places like Mukteshwar, Mussoorie, Pithoragarh, and New Tehri that have recorded sub-zero or near-freezing temperatures.

The weather forecasting agency has also issued a yellow alert for Uttarakhand till December 21 in places like Mukteshwar, Mussoorie, Pithoragarh, and New Tehri that have recorded sub-zero or near-freezing temperatures.

Cold wave in north India {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cold wave in north India {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, IMD has said that several north Indian states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and union territories Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir will witness severe cold wave conditions as the mercury dropped to near freezing temperature.

Meanwhile, IMD has said that several north Indian states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and union territories Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir will witness severe cold wave conditions as the mercury dropped to near freezing temperature.

When the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below the normal, it is said to be a 'cold day'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below the normal, it is said to be a 'cold day'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reason for cold wave

Reason for cold wave

IMD said that dry northwesterly winds of about 10-15 kmph and markedly below normal maximum temperatures are causing the adverse impact of cold wave conditions. The dry northwesterly winds are likely to continue to prevail over plains of Northwest India till 21st December, IMD said in a tweet.

IMD said that dry northwesterly winds of about 10-15 kmph and markedly below normal maximum temperatures are causing the adverse impact of cold wave conditions. The dry northwesterly winds are likely to continue to prevail over plains of Northwest India till 21st December, IMD said in a tweet.

IMD predicts cold waves and fog in these states: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD predicts cold waves and fog in these states: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

States such as Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and union territory Delhi will be reporting a big drop in mercury in the coming days as per the IMD predictions.

States such as Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and union territory Delhi will be reporting a big drop in mercury in the coming days as per the IMD predictions.

The weather agency said dense fog is predicted in a few regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during the next three days and Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will also witness dense fog on December 19 and 20.

The weather agency said dense fog is predicted in a few regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during the next three days and Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will also witness dense fog on December 19 and 20.

Whereas ground frost conditions likely in the morning hours in isolated pockets are very likely to occur over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and north Rajasthan during the next two days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Whereas ground frost conditions likely in the morning hours in isolated pockets are very likely to occur over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and north Rajasthan during the next two days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}