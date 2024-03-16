Water supply disruption in Delhi areas including JNU, Munirka, RK Puram, Green Park, due to maintenance work at Delhi Cantt. Booter Pumping Station on March 16.

Water supply in Delhi will remain disrupted in some areas including JNU, Munirka, RK Puram, Green Park, Moti Bagh, AIIMS, Greater Kailash, and others due to maintenance work at Delhi Cantt. Booter Pumping Station today, March 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Please check back for more updates)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!