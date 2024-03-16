Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi to witness water supply disruption in THESE areas today. Details here

Delhi to witness water supply disruption in THESE areas today. Details here

Edited By Alka Jain

Water supply disruption in Delhi areas including JNU, Munirka, RK Puram, Green Park, due to maintenance work at Delhi Cantt. Booter Pumping Station on March 16.

Delhi will witness water supply disruption in some areas today. (Photo: Pixabay)

Water supply in Delhi will remain disrupted in some areas including JNU, Munirka, RK Puram, Green Park, Moti Bagh, AIIMS, Greater Kailash, and others due to maintenance work at Delhi Cantt. Booter Pumping Station today, March 16.

(Please check back for more updates)

