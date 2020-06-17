Maharashtra has 50,057 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Delhi with 26,351 active cases and Tamil Nadu with 20,709. Gujarat is fourth on the list with 5,962 active cases and West Bengal fifth with 5,386 cases. Out of the 155,227 active cases in India as of Wednesday morning, the top five states together have 70 percent and the top ten states account for 80 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.