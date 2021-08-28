Delhi tops ration offtake by migrants under One Nation One Ration card scheme

Delhi (29,569), Haryana (27,875) and Maharashtra (22,323) have seen the highest inter-state transactions under the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) facility since the scheme was launched in August 2019 that allows migrant workers to access their subsidized food quota anywhere in the country.

According to data released by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement, the top source states of the inter-state transactions are Uttar Pradesh, (75,329), Bihar (45,675) and Maharashtra (11,615).

The One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) is an ambitious plan of the government to ensure seamless delivery of subsidised food-security entitlements to all beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA), irrespective of their physical location anywhere in the country. Installation of electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) devices at the fair price shops and Aadhaar seeding of beneficiaries with their digitised ration card data are the two main enablers of this technology driven initiative.

The objective of this programme is to empower all NFSA beneficiaries to be self-reliant for their food security anywhere in the country, through portability of their existing ration cards to seamlessly lift their subsidized foodgrains (in part or full) from any ePoS enabled Fair Price Shop in the country with biometric/Aadhaar authentication at the time of lifting the foodgrains through portability. Further, their family members back home can also lift balance/their requirement of foodgrains on the same ration card.

With Delhi and West Bengal joining the ONOR system recently, 34 states and union territories have joined the scheme covering 75 crore beneficiaries, except Assam and Chhattishgarh.

“In addition, presently a monthly average of about 2.2 Crore portability transactions (including inter-/intra-State and PM-GKAY foodgrain transactions) are being recorded consistently in the States/UTs under delivering the subsidised NFSA foodgrains with anywhere flexibility to intended beneficiaries, mostly migrants," a statement from the ministry said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.