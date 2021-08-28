Delhi tops ration offtake by migrants under One Nation One Ration card scheme

The objective of this programme is to empower all NFSA beneficiaries to be self-reliant for their food security anywhere in the country, through portability of their existing ration cards to seamlessly lift their subsidized foodgrains (in part or full) from any ePoS enabled Fair Price Shop in the country with biometric/Aadhaar authentication at the time of lifting the foodgrains through portability. Further, their family members back home can also lift balance/their requirement of foodgrains on the same ration card.