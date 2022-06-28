Delhi trade associations in a huddle over diesel vehicles ban from October

Citing the phenomenon of severe pollution during winter, the Delhi government last week banned the entry of medium and heavy vehicles from 1 October 2022 to 28 February 2023
NEW DELHI: Several city-based trade associations will come together on Wednesday to deliberate on the impact of a five-month ban on the entry of diesel vehicles in the national capital from 1 October.
The meeting convened by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) will thrash out a plan to reach out to the Aam Aadmi Party government against the upcoming ban, arguing that it will severely affect the trade and transport in the state during the festival months.
The meeting will see participation from transport organisations, MSME bodies and associations of other verticals.
Citing the phenomenon of severe pollution during winter, the Delhi government last week banned the entry of medium and heavy vehicles from 1 October 2022 to 28 February 2023.
The announcement followed a day after the Delhi government urged Haryana to allow only BS VI emission norm-compliant buses to enter the national capital from 1 October.
Traders are of view that the ban will severely impact business as those five months have a slew of festivals lined up and also mark the peak wedding season.
"It is certainly very important to protect the environment from pollution and effective steps are needed to check pollution in Delhi, but at the same time it should also be ensured that such order may not disturb other revenue and livelihood generating activities in Delhi," CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said on Tuesday.
He said the order will restrict movement of goods and services in Delhi.
"Due to the long distance, no trucks can run on electric or CNG power. In this view, this decision of the government is irrational, redundant and has been taken without thinking of its consequences," added Khandelwal.
According to traders, Delhi is the largest distribution center of the country and the revenue of the Delhi government is largely dependent on business activities. Traders are expected to urge the Delhi government to review the order in consultation with the trade associations.
