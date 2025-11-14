Delhi Trade Fair 2025: From ticket price, dates, theme to traffic advisory around Bharat Mandapam—all you need to know

Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Bharat Mandapam is all decked up to host the 44th India International Trade Fair. Those interested in embracing novel innovations of the India's manufacturing industry and are planning to visit the annual fair carrying the theme ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’ must take note of the following:
Follow the steps given below to buy IITF 2025 tickets:
Step 1: Visit official website of ITPO at indiatradefair.com.
Step 2: Click on ‘Buy Tickets for IITF 2025’ link on the home page.
Step 3: Enter mobile number to register
Step 4: Provide the OTP sent on the same mobile number.
Step 5: Select ticket category and quantity before proceeding with checkout and payment.
Delhi Traffic police in a post on Instagram stated, “In connection with the 44th India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan from 14th to 27th November 2025, traffic congestion is expected on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, and Purana Quila Road. Commuters not visiting the Fair are advised to avoid or bypass these roads for smooth travel.”