Delhi Trade Fair 2025: From ticket price, dates, theme to traffic advisory around Bharat Mandapam—all you need to know

Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Bharat Mandapam is all decked up to host the 44th India International Trade Fair. Those interested in embracing novel innovations of the India's manufacturing industry and are planning to visit the annual fair carrying the theme ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’ must take note of the following:

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada inaugurated the Trade fair today marking the commencement of 14-day event.

As per Akashwani News, Jharkhand is the focus state of the International event, while Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Bihar are the partner states.

A total of twelve countries are participating in this fair, including, United Arab Emirates, China, Iran, South Korea and Egypt.

Promoting business-to-business and business-to-consumer linkages, the trade fair serves as a major platform to showcase domestic and international products.

Although first five days of the fair are reserved for the business category, the general public can visit the fair from the 19th of this month.

The business tickets are priced at ₹ 500 which will be valid on business days, including business weekend days. For children ticket price is ₹ 150 on business weekdays, ₹ 200 on business weekend.

On days besides business days, ticket cost is ₹ 40 for children and ₹ 60 on weekends. General public adult ticket cost for weekdays is ₹ 80 and ₹ 150 for weekends.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is its ticketing partner and Supreme Court station is the nearest metro station.

The timing of the fair is from 10:00 am to 7:30 pm but the entry will close after 5:30 pm.

For senior citizens and persons with disabilities, entry to the fair is free.

Visitors can buy tickets through the official website. The fair tickets can also be bought through selected 55 Delhi Metro stations and through the Delhi Metro’s ‘Saarthi’ app. How to buy Trade Fair tickets? Follow the steps given below to buy IITF 2025 tickets:

Step 1: Visit official website of ITPO at indiatradefair.com.

Step 2: Click on ‘Buy Tickets for IITF 2025’ link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter mobile number to register

Step 4: Provide the OTP sent on the same mobile number.

Step 5: Select ticket category and quantity before proceeding with checkout and payment.

Traffic advisory around Bharat Mandapam Delhi Traffic police in a post on Instagram stated, “In connection with the 44th India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan from 14th to 27th November 2025, traffic congestion is expected on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, and Purana Quila Road. Commuters not visiting the Fair are advised to avoid or bypass these roads for smooth travel.”