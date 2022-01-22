About 96% of traders in Delhi want Covid-19 restrictions in the national capital to be lifted so that markets can stay open on all weekdays, found a survey conducted by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

"The continuing Covid restrictions in the nation's capital Delhi at a time when the positivity rate is declining each day has antagonised Delhi traders to a great extent," CAIT said.

It has also sent a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, demanding relaxation in the Covid restrictions in the national capital.

The traders' body has stated to Baijal that the odd-even system has not only proved to be a failure in Delhi, but it has also caused more trouble to the consumers.

“In this context, the odd-even and weekly lockdown should be removed and more emphasis should be put into the strict implementation of Covid protocols," said CAIT.

It has suggested that the working hours of markets should be changed from 10 am to 5 pm, while hotels and restaurants should be allowed to open with 50% capacity as given to private offices.

Residents' view

Another survey, conducted by LocalCircles, has found that 63% of Delhi residents will be fine with the removal of Covid restrictions such as night and weekend curfews, and odd-even shops opening once the test positivity rate falls to 5%.

To a question on what should be the criteria to remove current Covid-related restrictions imposed in Delhi, 11% of respondents said the test positivity rate should fall to 20% minimum, 26% said it should fall to 10%, another 26% said it should be 5%, 21% said 2% minimum, and 5% said 1% minimum.

"Only 5% of residents asked the state government to remove all the restrictions right now without delay," the survey found.

Delhi has imposed night and weekend curfews to break the chain of infection in the national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently sent a recommendation to LG Anil Baijal to end the weekend curfew. He also asked to end the odd-even system in the markets and to allow private offices to operate at 50% capacity.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday allowed all private offices in Delhi, outside of Containment Zones, to function with up to 50% attendance with immediate effect.

The DDMA has, however, advised the private offices to stagger office timing, presence and quantum of staff. "They're further advised to follow work from home, as far as possible," it said in its order.

