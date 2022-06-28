Delhi traders to meet LG over 5-month ban on diesel vehicles from 1 Oct

Traders said their losses could run into thousands of crores as the five months between October and March are important for business since it’s the peak festive and wedding season
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: City-based traders plan to meet Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena over the state government’s decision to ban entry of diesel vehicles in the national capital for five months starting 1 October to control air pollution.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: City-based traders plan to meet Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena over the state government’s decision to ban entry of diesel vehicles in the national capital for five months starting 1 October to control air pollution.
Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) secretary-general Praveen Khandelwal said that the Arvind Kejriwal government’s decision would affect businesses in the state and will have wider ramifications as Delhi is also a distribution centre for states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) secretary-general Praveen Khandelwal said that the Arvind Kejriwal government’s decision would affect businesses in the state and will have wider ramifications as Delhi is also a distribution centre for states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
“The losses could run into thousands of crores as the five months between October and March tends to be important for business. It’s the peak festive and wedding season. We will be going to ask the LG to reverse the decision," Khandelwal said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The losses could run into thousands of crores as the five months between October and March tends to be important for business. It’s the peak festive and wedding season. We will be going to ask the LG to reverse the decision," Khandelwal said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Traders are not against measures taken to curb air pollution, but the government should first provide an alternative to diesel vehicles for heavy loads, he said. "The Delhi government can run feeder services by using electric vehicles. We are open to collaborating," Khandelwal added.
Traders are not against measures taken to curb air pollution, but the government should first provide an alternative to diesel vehicles for heavy loads, he said. "The Delhi government can run feeder services by using electric vehicles. We are open to collaborating," Khandelwal added.
CAIT warned that the decision could also lead to high prices of goods in the national capital as it would restrict trade to and from Delhi, adding that the trader’s body will soon launch an agitation against the state government's decision.
CAIT warned that the decision could also lead to high prices of goods in the national capital as it would restrict trade to and from Delhi, adding that the trader’s body will soon launch an agitation against the state government's decision.
Khandelwal further added that the government has exempted essential commodities from this ban, but essential commodities constitute only 10% of Delhi’s trade.“The remaining 90 per cent of the goods are of other goods which come to Delhi from other states through trucks," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Khandelwal further added that the government has exempted essential commodities from this ban, but essential commodities constitute only 10% of Delhi’s trade.“The remaining 90 per cent of the goods are of other goods which come to Delhi from other states through trucks," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Citing the possibility of severe pollution in Delhi during the winters, the state government last week decided to ban the entry of medium and heavy vehicles from 1 October, 2022, to 28 February, 2023.