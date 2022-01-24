Delhi: Traders urge LG to list weekend curfew, stop odd-even rule for shops

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The LG office has on Friday rejected the Delhi government's proposal to lift the weekend curfew and end the odd-even scheme for opening of shops in view of the improving Covid-19 situation
Sadar Bazar traders on Monday wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, urging him to lift the weekend curfew across the national capital and also shun the odd-even arrangement for opening of shops.
The traders in their memorandum said that in the last two years, several restrictions including lockdowns were imposed in city markets which had adversely impacted the business.
“Due to weekend curfew and odd-even rule for shops, the business in Delhi is going down. People are heading to other NCR towns due to which traders of the city are facing losses," said Paramjit Singh Pamma, the vice-chairman of the Sadar Bazar Traders Associations.
In view of this and a considerable drop in Covid-19 cases, the traders said that Baijal-headed Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) should consider relaxing the restrictions.
They also threatened to stage protest against odd-even arrangements for markets and weekend curfew if their demand is not met in two to three days.
“The authorities should pay attention to our plight, allow markets to function. We are ready to follow all CovidD-19 guidelines strictly but please allow us to open on all days. If no relaxation is given then we will start protest," Pamma said.
He added that due to odd-even rule and weekend curfew, shops are opening only for eight to ten days in a month in markets.
“How will we survive if our businesses do not last. We cannot pay rent, school fees, bank EMIs due to poor business because of odd-even rule and weekend curfew. We urge you to lift these restrictions and allow full time opening of shops," Pamma said in the memorandum.
