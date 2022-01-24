Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi: Traders urge LG to list weekend curfew, stop odd-even rule for shops

Delhi: Traders urge LG to list weekend curfew, stop odd-even rule for shops

A deserted view of Sadar Bazar market during the weekend curfew
2 min read . 07:45 PM IST Livemint

The LG office has on Friday rejected the Delhi government's proposal to lift the weekend curfew and end the odd-even scheme for opening of shops in view of the improving Covid-19 situation

Sadar Bazar traders on Monday wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, urging him to lift the weekend curfew across the national capital and also shun the odd-even arrangement for opening of shops.

The traders in their memorandum said that in the last two years, several restrictions including lockdowns were imposed in city markets which had adversely impacted the business.

“Due to weekend curfew and odd-even rule for shops, the business in Delhi is going down. People are heading to other NCR towns due to which traders of the city are facing losses," said Paramjit Singh Pamma, the vice-chairman of the Sadar Bazar Traders Associations. 

In view of this and a considerable drop in Covid-19 cases, the traders said that Baijal-headed Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) should consider relaxing the restrictions.

They also threatened to stage protest against odd-even arrangements for markets and weekend curfew if their demand is not met in two to three days.

“The authorities should pay attention to our plight, allow markets to function. We are ready to follow all CovidD-19 guidelines strictly but please allow us to open on all days. If no relaxation is given then we will start protest," Pamma said.

He added that due to odd-even rule and weekend curfew, shops are opening only for eight to ten days in a month in markets. 

“How will we survive if our businesses do not last. We cannot pay rent, school fees, bank EMIs due to poor business because of odd-even rule and weekend curfew. We urge you to lift these restrictions and allow full time opening of shops," Pamma said in the memorandum.

The LG office has on Friday rejected the Delhi government's proposal to lift the weekend curfew and end the odd-even scheme for opening of shops in view of the improving Covid-19 situation.

DDMA meeting 

Delhi's apex Covid-19 management body DDMA will meet on Thursday to review the pandemic situation in the city.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also likely to attend the meeting that will discuss relaxations that may be allowed in view of improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the city, officials said.

According to news agency PTI, the government is also likely to take a call on the reopening of schools from February depending on the vaccination status of students by the end of this month.

With inputs from agencies. 

