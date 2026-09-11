Delhi traffic advisory 12 September: Restrictions and diversions on key routes amid BRICS Summit; check alternate routes

Delhi Police announced traffic restrictions and diversions on several key routes in central Delhi ahead of the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

The restrictions will be in place on Saturday, September 12, from 8:15 pm to 11 pm, as part of security arrangements for the movement of heads of state and other international dignitaries.

According to the traffic plan, the area around Bharat Mandapam will be treated as a ‘Prohibited Area’ for general vehicular movement during the specified hours.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the traffic restrictions in Delhi during the BRICS Summit on September 12? ⌵ Traffic restrictions will be in place from 8:15 PM to 11 PM on key routes around Bharat Mandapam, with designated 'Prohibited Areas' and 'Controlled Roads' affecting access. 2 Why should I prefer public transport during the BRICS Summit in Delhi? ⌵ Public transport, especially the Delhi Metro, is recommended to avoid congestion due to traffic restrictions and diversions in central Delhi during the BRICS Summit. 3 How can I track real-time traffic restrictions during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Real-time traffic restrictions can be tracked on Google Maps and Mappls Apps, which will incorporate updates from traffic officials. 4 Which routes should I avoid when traveling in Delhi during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Commuters are advised to avoid major routes like Mathura Road and Sardar Patel Marg due to traffic regulations and diversions during the peak hours of the summit. 5 When will the traffic restrictions in Delhi be lifted after the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Traffic restrictions related to the summit are expected to remain in force from September 10 to around September 14, depending on the movement of foreign delegations.

Key corridors across Central Delhi, New Delhi, and Lutyens' zone, including stretches connecting to Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, India Gate roundabout, Mathura Road, and Bhairon Marg, have been marked as 'Controlled Roads' with restricted access.

To ensure minimal disruption to public mobility, multiple diversion points have been established along the periphery, with traffic being redirected onto designated alternative routes, including parts of the Ring Road and outer arterial links.

The Delhi Police have advised commuters to plan their journeys well in advance, factor in extra travel time, and opt for public transport, specifically the Delhi Metro, to avoid road congestion.

"In view of the BRICS Summit 2026, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key Delhi routes on September 12, from 8:15 PM to 11:00 PM. Plan ahead, use the Metro wherever possible, follow diversion routes and traffic personnel’s directions, and allow extra travel time," the Delhi Police stated on X.

The advisory stated that emergency and essential services will be allowed uninterrupted passage throughout the period of the restrictions.

BRICS Summit in India India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13 under its 2026 BRICS Chairship. The country has adopted the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation identified as key areas of focus.

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