The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday, took to Twitter to issue an advisory with regards to the special traffic arrangement made by them owing to the International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan that commences on 14 November. The Delhi Police has advised commuters to plan their travel accordingly.
As per the guidelines, the Delhi Traffic Police has appealed to the general public to avoid the Bhairon Marg, Purana Quila Road, along with the Shershah Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg Crossing.
The Delhi Police also informed that shuttle services will be available from Bhairon Mandir parking to Gate No. 1 Pragati Maidan from tomorrow.
Here are the routes to avoid
-Bhairon Marg
-Shershah Road- Mathura Road from W-Point to Mathura Road - Subramaniam Bharti Marg Crossing
Parking
The Delhi Traffic police has informed that parking of vehicles for visitors to International Trade Fair will be available at the following spots
-Bhairon Mandir Parking, Bhairon Road
-Bhagwan Dass Road (only on Saturday & Sunday)
"Parking is not allowed on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, No vehicle of visitors will be allowed to be parked on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road and Tilak Marg. Vehicles found parked will be towed. Towed vehicles would be parked in National Stadium parking. Right turn from Mathura Road to Bhagwan Das Road & Subramaniam Bharti Marg not allowed," the notification stated.
Fair Timing
-No entry of visitors from Gate No. 5-A & 5-B.
-Entry from Gate No. 01, 04, 10, 11 & Craft Museum Gate.
-Entry for media persons from Gate No. 4 & 10.
-Entry for ITPO officials from Gate No. 4 & 10.
-No entry for Trade Fair after 06:00 PM.
-No sale of tickets at Pragati Maidan. Tickets would be sold online and at selected Metro Stations.
-Alighting point for chauffer driven vehicles and taxis will be on service lane in front of Gate No. 4.
-Entry to fair grounds may be closed earlier.
Other instructions
The Delhi Traffic Police has advised visitors to the International Trade Fair to avail of public transport owing to insufficient parking space. The general public have also been directed to use the foot-over bridge on Mathura Road.
The India International Trade Fair, scheduled to be held from 14 November at Pragati Maidan in the national capital Delhi, will be strictly restricted to Business Visitors till 18 November. The fair will be thrown open for the general public from 19 November and will conclude on 27 November.
