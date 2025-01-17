Delhi traffic advisory: The Delhi Police has announced special traffic arrangements amid preparations for the Republic Day celebrations for the dates from January 17 to 21, 2025, PTI reported.

The advisory issued on January 15 is to “facilitate uninterrupted movement of Republic Day parade rehearsals on Kartavya Path”, the Delhi Police statement noted.

Further, from January 17-22, the five-day Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is being held in New Delhi and Greater Noida, according to a PTI report.

What Days Are the Traffic Restrictions? The special arrangements have been made for January 17, 18, 20, and 21, according to the Delhi Police traffic advisory.

What Routes Are Affected? According to the advisory, traffic restrictions would be put in place for Kartavyapath – Rafi Marg crossing, Kartavyapath – Janpath crossing, Kartavypath – Mansingh Road crossing, and Kartavyapath – C – Hexagon from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm on the stated dates.

What Are the Diversions? Those travelling from north Delhi to south Delhi and vice versa can take Ring Road, Sarai Kale Khan, I.P. Flyover, Rajghat, Lajpat Ral Marg, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Ring Road, Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Attaturk Marg, Kautilaya Marg, it said.

Those travelling from east to southwest Delhi, Ring Road can take the Vande Matram Marg.

Motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path or going to New Delhi and beyond should take Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, roundabout RML, Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street - Mandir Marg and proceed further to North Delhi or New Delhi, the advisory added.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Further, the national capital is also hosting the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Bharat Mandapam. The event is scheduled from January 17-22, and will bring the entire value chain of the mobility ecosystem.

Due to the Republic Day 2025 rehearsals, it would be better to head towards Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan after noon, a Hindustan Times report noted. The five-day expo is being held across three venues: Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in New Delhi and the India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida, according to a PTI report.