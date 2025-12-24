Delhi traffic advisory for Christmas: Traffic to be regulated in these areas - check list of affected roads, diversions

Delhi Traffic Police said that the restrictions are in view of Christmas Day celebrations at several malls in the South Delhi area. Here's a list of the diversion points, affected roads, more

Livemint
Updated24 Dec 2025, 11:15 PM IST
New Delhi, India - Dec. 23, 2025: Slow traffic like Two Wheelers and Auto Riksha seen at UER II entering Tunnel at Dwarka ,in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - Dec. 23, 2025: Slow traffic like Two Wheelers and Auto Riksha seen at UER II entering Tunnel at Dwarka ,in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory, outlining certain roads and areas where traffic would be affected due to the Christmas Day celebrations at some shopping malls located in South Delhi.

Delhi Christmas traffic regulations - Date, time

The regulations came into force on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, 24 December, from 2pm onwards. Traffic would also be regulated on 25 December, from the same time.

Celebrations at which malls?

Delhi Traffic Police said that the restrictions are in view of Christmas Day celebrations at Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall & MGF Metropolitan Court Mall, due to which traffic movement would be affected around Saket and South Delhi area.

Here's a look at the roads, diversion points to keep in mind if you are stepping out tomorrow:

Affected roads:

Press Enclave Road, internal roads of Saket & Pushp Vihar

Diversion Points:

Sheikh Sarai Red Light (LBS Marg)

Asian Market Red Light (MB Road)

PTS Malviya Nagar Red Light (Sri Aurobindo Marg)

Traffic restrictions:

Median cuts from Sheikh Sarai to Hauz Rani closed

Heavy vehicles & DTC/Cluster buses restricted on Press Enclave Road

No DTC/Cluster buses towards Pushp Vihar from MB Road/Asian Market

What are the alternate routes you can take?

To navigate between Chirag Delhi and the areas surrounding MB Road, there are two primary alternative routes depending on your direction of travel.

If you are headed towards the Qutub Minar, Delhi Traffic Police has outlined a common path that leads through the Khanpur T-Point and onto MB Road, eventually passing through Lado Sarai.

View full Image
Delhi Traffic Advisory for Christmas

In case you are traveling from the IIT Flyover toward Sangam Vihar or Sainik Farm, you can bypass central congestion by routing past the TB Hospital and Lado Sarai to reach MB Road; this circuit then continues toward Chirag Delhi before finishing at Khanpur.

Things to keep in mind

Delhi Traffic Police has further urged commuters to:

– Plan travel in advance

– Avoid affected stretches

– Follow traffic rules and directions of traffic staff

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi traffic advisory for Christmas: Traffic to be regulated in these areas - check list of affected roads, diversions
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.