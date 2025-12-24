Delhi traffic advisory for Christmas: Traffic to be regulated in these areas - check list of affected roads, diversions

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory, outlining certain roads and areas where traffic would be affected due to the Christmas Day celebrations at some shopping malls located in South Delhi.

Delhi Christmas traffic regulations - Date, time The regulations came into force on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, 24 December, from 2pm onwards. Traffic would also be regulated on 25 December, from the same time.

Celebrations at which malls? Delhi Traffic Police said that the restrictions are in view of Christmas Day celebrations at Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall & MGF Metropolitan Court Mall, due to which traffic movement would be affected around Saket and South Delhi area.

Here's a look at the roads, diversion points to keep in mind if you are stepping out tomorrow:

Affected roads:

Press Enclave Road, internal roads of Saket & Pushp Vihar

Diversion Points:

Sheikh Sarai Red Light (LBS Marg)

Asian Market Red Light (MB Road)

PTS Malviya Nagar Red Light (Sri Aurobindo Marg)

Traffic restrictions:

Median cuts from Sheikh Sarai to Hauz Rani closed

Heavy vehicles & DTC/Cluster buses restricted on Press Enclave Road

No DTC/Cluster buses towards Pushp Vihar from MB Road/Asian Market

What are the alternate routes you can take? To navigate between Chirag Delhi and the areas surrounding MB Road, there are two primary alternative routes depending on your direction of travel.

If you are headed towards the Qutub Minar, Delhi Traffic Police has outlined a common path that leads through the Khanpur T-Point and onto MB Road, eventually passing through Lado Sarai.

View full Image Delhi Traffic Advisory for Christmas

In case you are traveling from the IIT Flyover toward Sangam Vihar or Sainik Farm, you can bypass central congestion by routing past the TB Hospital and Lado Sarai to reach MB Road; this circuit then continues toward Chirag Delhi before finishing at Khanpur.

Things to keep in mind Delhi Traffic Police has further urged commuters to:

– Plan travel in advance

– Avoid affected stretches