Delhi traffic advisory for CR Park ahead of PM Modi's Durga Puja pandal visit: Road closures, route diversions and more

Delhi Traffic Advisory: In view of anticipated heavy footfall at Durga Puja pandals and VIP movements, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters going to South Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) area in Greater Kailash and nearby locations in the national capital for Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the Durga Puja celebrations at the iconic Kali Mandir and Shiva Temple located in CR Park on Tuesday.

“Due to heavy footfall at Durga Puja Pandals & VIP movement in CR Park today (30.09.2025, 3 PM–12 Midnight), traffic restrictions/diversions will be in place,” the Delhi Traffic Police said.

According to Traffic Advisory — Period of restrictions: Diversions and restrictions will be in force from 15:00 (3:00 PM) to 00:00 Midnight on Tuesday.

Affected routes Motorists should anticipate severe congestion on the following routes:

- Outer Ring Road (between Panchsheel and Greater Kailash)

- Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg

- J.B. Tito Marg

- Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg

- CR Park Main Road

Traffic prohibitions and diversions No traffic movement is permitted on the following routes:

- Gurudwara Road

- Bipin Chandra Pal Marg

- Internal roads of C.R. Park and Greater Kailash (GK-II)

Effective diversions will be implemented from: Outer Ring Road (under Panchsheel Flyover, under IIT flyover, and under Nehru Place flyover).

Crucially, these diversions apply to LGVs (light goods vehicles) and HGVs (heavy goods vehicles), even if they possess a valid 'No Entry' permit.

Commuter advice and alternative routes Commuters are advised to avoid the stretches mentioned above between 3:00 PM and 00:00 midnight.

Utilise public transport to minimise congestion.

Alternate routes Commuters are also advised to take the following routes to reach their intended destinations:

- MG Road

- Aurobindo Marg

- Mathura Road

- Lala Lajpat Rai Road

- Mehrauli-Badarpur (M.B.) Road

General instructions and assistance Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic regulations, and cooperate with the police personnel deployed at key junctions to ensure a smooth journey, as per the advisory.

For real-time updates and assistance, they can connect with Delhi Traffic Police via the following channels:

Website: https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dtptraffic

Platform X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/dtptraffic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dtptraffic

WhatsApp: 8750871493